Reviewing Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)’s and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s results

As Information Technology Services companies, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 76 0.98 N/A 3.18 23.49 DXC Technology Company 60 0.73 N/A 4.96 11.57

Table 1 demonstrates Science Applications International Corporation and DXC Technology Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DXC Technology Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science Applications International Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Science Applications International Corporation is currently more expensive than DXC Technology Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.49 beta indicates that Science Applications International Corporation is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. DXC Technology Company’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Science Applications International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Science Applications International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Science Applications International Corporation and DXC Technology Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

$83.33 is Science Applications International Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.05%. Meanwhile, DXC Technology Company’s average target price is $71, while its potential upside is 25.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that DXC Technology Company looks more robust than Science Applications International Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Science Applications International Corporation and DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 88.6% respectively. Science Applications International Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation has stronger performance than DXC Technology Company

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats DXC Technology Company.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.