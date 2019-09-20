Reviewing Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM)’s and Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)’s results

This is a contrast between Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) and Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Paper & Paper Products and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 35 1.10 N/A 2.58 13.37 Domtar Corporation 43 0.39 N/A 4.79 8.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Domtar Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Domtar Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE:SWM) and Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.00% 16.3% 6.1% Domtar Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Domtar Corporation has beta of 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. are 3.1 and 2. Competitively, Domtar Corporation has 2.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domtar Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Domtar Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Domtar Corporation has an average target price of $47.5, with potential upside of 38.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and Domtar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 98.1%. About 1% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Domtar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 0.82% 4.56% 0.32% 8.17% -16.82% 37.45% Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84%

For the past year Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Domtar Corporation.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. beats Domtar Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based products, such as films, nets, foams, and other non-wovens for filtration, surface protection, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.