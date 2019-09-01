Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)’s results

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.92 N/A 3.90 19.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and REX American Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, REX American Resources Corporation has 12.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. REX American Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.