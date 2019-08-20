Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

We are contrasting Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.