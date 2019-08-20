Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

We are contrasting Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.