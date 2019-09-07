Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
