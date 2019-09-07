Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.