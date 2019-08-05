Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 22.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.