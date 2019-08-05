Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 22.26%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
