Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

Since Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.37% and 36.05% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.