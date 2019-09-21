Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 7.27% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
