Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 7.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.