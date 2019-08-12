Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

We are contrasting Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.