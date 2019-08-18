Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.