Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

This is a contrast between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.65 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.