Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|7
|0.67
|9.90M
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|150,227,617.60%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average target price and a 102.89% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
