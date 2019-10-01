Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 7 0.67 9.90M 0.09 98.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 150,227,617.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 average target price and a 102.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Insiders held 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.