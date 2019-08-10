Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.