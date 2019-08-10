Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
