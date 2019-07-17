Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.77% and 64.72% respectively. About 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.