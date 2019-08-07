Reviewing Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)’s and Its Peers results

As Publishing – Books company, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Scholastic Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.05% of all Publishing – Books’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Scholastic Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.83% of all Publishing – Books companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Scholastic Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic Corporation 0.00% 0.90% 0.60% Industry Average 6.73% 13.45% 5.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Scholastic Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic Corporation N/A 38 26.80 Industry Average 192.01M 2.85B 15.60

Scholastic Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Scholastic Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scholastic Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholastic Corporation 1.36% 3.11% -14.02% -17.4% -16.09% -15.13% Industry Average 1.37% 2.04% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

Scholastic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Scholastic Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.45 and has 0.88 Quick Ratio. Scholastic Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholastic Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Scholastic Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Scholastic Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Scholastic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. It operates through three segments: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates Â‘books plusÂ’ products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of ChildrenÂ’s Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and childrenÂ’s books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.