Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 128,087,831.66% -49% -35.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 947,803,163.44% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 39.9%. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.