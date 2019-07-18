Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 128.91 N/A -2.35 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.86 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 36.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.