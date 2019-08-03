Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.91 N/A -2.40 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 262.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 33.4%. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.