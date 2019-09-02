Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 33.3 and 33.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 18.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.