Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.35 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 8%. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats iBio Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.