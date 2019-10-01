Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 128,676,470.59% -49% -35.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 431,914,108.92% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).