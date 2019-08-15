Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Since Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 97.86 N/A -2.40 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.