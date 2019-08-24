Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 33.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.