Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 99.84 N/A -2.40 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.89 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 9.2%. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.