Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|99.84
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|211.89
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 9.2%. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
