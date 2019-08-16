Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 97.86 N/A -2.40 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.