Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 116.87 N/A -2.35 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.67 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 61% respectively. Insiders held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.