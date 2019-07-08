Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 152.87 N/A -2.35 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 33.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.