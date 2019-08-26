Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.78 N/A 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average target price and a 51.16% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 59.8% respectively. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.