Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 600.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.