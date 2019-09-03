Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 36.82 N/A -2.40 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.28 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 170.27% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 47.6% respectively. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.