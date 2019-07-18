Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|129.57
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Liquidity
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
