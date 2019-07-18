Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 129.57 N/A -2.35 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.