Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 98.24 N/A -2.40 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 1,011.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 28.3%. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.