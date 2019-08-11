Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 99.84 N/A -2.40 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. About 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year AC Immune SA has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.