Reviewing Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)’s and Its Rivals results

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 90.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 9.50% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. N/A 24 10.13 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

With consensus price target of $25, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has a potential upside of 4.91%. As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 61.03%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers are 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.