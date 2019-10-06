Reviewing Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT)’s and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.00 2.61M -0.18 0.00 FLIR Systems Inc. 51 0.99 134.43M 2.02 24.62

Table 1 demonstrates Schmitt Industries Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schmitt Industries Inc. and FLIR Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 123,538,599.90% -7.8% -6.5% FLIR Systems Inc. 264,417,781.27% 15% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta means Schmitt Industries Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. FLIR Systems Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Schmitt Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, FLIR Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FLIR Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares and 93% of FLIR Systems Inc. shares. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.55%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance while FLIR Systems Inc. has 14.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors FLIR Systems Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.