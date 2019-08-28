Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 40 1.34 N/A 1.50 26.58 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.62 N/A 0.12 12.17

In table 1 we can see Schlumberger Limited and Profire Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Profire Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Schlumberger Limited. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Schlumberger Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Schlumberger Limited is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Profire Energy Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Schlumberger Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Schlumberger Limited and Profire Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Schlumberger Limited has a 54.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.17. Profire Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 228.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Profire Energy Inc. looks more robust than Schlumberger Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Schlumberger Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors Profire Energy Inc.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.