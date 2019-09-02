Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 40 1.37 N/A 1.50 26.58 Oil States International Inc. 16 0.78 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Schlumberger Limited has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oil States International Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Schlumberger Limited are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Oil States International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Oil States International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and Oil States International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Schlumberger Limited has a 51.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $49.17. Oil States International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 66.79% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oil States International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares. Competitively, 2.8% are Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited was more bullish than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oil States International Inc.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.