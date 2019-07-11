Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 41 1.71 N/A 1.46 26.94 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 5 0.66 N/A -4.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schlumberger Limited and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% -1.8% -0.9% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Schlumberger Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 2 3 2.60 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Schlumberger Limited’s consensus price target is $50.8, while its potential upside is 25.06%. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 72.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Schlumberger Limited as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Schlumberger Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares. Comparatively, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -2.33% -15.24% -11.46% -21.96% -45.07% 9.01% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. -13.73% -40.19% -43.38% -60% -81.9% -39.49%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited has 9.01% stronger performance while NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has -39.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Schlumberger Limited beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.