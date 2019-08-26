Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s results

We are contrasting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 40 1.36 N/A 1.50 26.58 Core Laboratories N.V. 58 2.38 N/A 2.02 24.81

In table 1 we can see Schlumberger Limited and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Core Laboratories N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Schlumberger Limited. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Schlumberger Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories N.V., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Schlumberger Limited’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Core Laboratories N.V.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schlumberger Limited. Its rival Core Laboratories N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Core Laboratories N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Schlumberger Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 52.84% and an $49.17 average price target. Core Laboratories N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $66.5 average price target and a 78.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Core Laboratories N.V. is looking more favorable than Schlumberger Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited has 10.78% stronger performance while Core Laboratories N.V. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Core Laboratories N.V. beats Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.