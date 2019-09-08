Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s results

Since Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 40 1.44 N/A 1.50 26.58 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schlumberger Limited and Andeavor Logistics LP. Andeavor Logistics LP seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Schlumberger Limited. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Schlumberger Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Schlumberger Limited is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. Andeavor Logistics LP’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Schlumberger Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Andeavor Logistics LP which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Schlumberger Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.77% for Schlumberger Limited with consensus target price of $49.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares and 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited had bullish trend while Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Schlumberger Limited beats Andeavor Logistics LP.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.