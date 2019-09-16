Reviewing SB One Bancorp (SBBX)’s and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 3.59 N/A 1.70 13.49 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.47 N/A 5.35 15.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SB One Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Competitively, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SB One Bancorp and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 52%. Insiders owned roughly 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has stronger performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.