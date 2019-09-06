Reviewing SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG)’s and Its Competitors results

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SB Financial Group Inc. has 47.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SB Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SB Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. N/A 17 13.30 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

SB Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio SB Financial Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SB Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.27 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 6.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SB Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SB Financial Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SB Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors SB Financial Group Inc.’s rivals beat SB Financial Group Inc.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.