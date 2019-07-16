Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 22.66 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 509.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Savara Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.