Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Savara Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6% TrovaGene Inc. 270,838,811.46% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 8% respectively. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Savara Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.