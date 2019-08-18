Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

We are contrasting Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Savara Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 72.4%. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.