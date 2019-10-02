Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

We are contrasting Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,128,711,262.74% -45.6% -32.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,434,042,024.12% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 2.86 beta is the reason why it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 939.32% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.