Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 11.49 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.