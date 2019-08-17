Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Savara Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.