Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 29.53 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.22 shows that Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 30.90% and its average target price is $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.