Reviewing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates Savara Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average price target and a 462.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 79% respectively. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.